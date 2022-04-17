Fuad Hussein: Iraq opposes wars and economic sanctions

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, on Sunday reiterated his country's rejection of war and economic sanctions, warning of the reverberations of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world's food security.

Hussein's remarks came during a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kotrachev, in the Ministry's headquarters downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by the Ministry, Hussein discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Moscow and cooperation prospects between the two nations.

"Iraq has suffered the scourge of war. Therefore, it opposes the war and economic embargos because it affects the people," Hussein said, "the war in Ukraine will lead to a further rise in foodstuff prices, particularly in consuming and non-oil countries."

The Minister highlighted the efforts of the Arab countries with both Russia and Ukraine to establish a ceasefire and start peace talks.

The Russian ambassador briefed Hussein on the latest updates on the Russian-Ukrainian war, citing the impact of the western sanctions on the Russian people.