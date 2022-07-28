From al-Khallani, al-Hakim to launch a "roadmap" for detente in Iraq on Friday

Shafaq News/ The leader of al-Hekmah movement, Ammar al-Hakim, will put forth a "roadmap" to "reshuffle the political cards" in a speech he will deliver tomorrow, Friday.

A source close to al-Hakim said that the Shiite cleric's speech will feature "highlights" of an initiative that will include a "proposal" to end the tension via a "roadmap" that will ease the tension and satisfy all the parties.

Al-Hakim will deliver a speech before his supporters in al-Khallani Square on the first day of Ashoura, a holiday that marks the death of the Prophet Mohammad's grandson Hussein bin Ali in a battle in 680.

"Al-Hakim has worked relentlessly to come up with this initiative. He discussed it with all the political parties. The initiative will contribute to resolving the situation," the source continued.