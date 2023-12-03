From Tehran, al-Mandalawi calls for an emergency meeting for Arab parliament speakers to end Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Acting Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsin al-Mandlawi, met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in Tehran on Sunday to discuss economic coordination prospects between their respective countries, an official readout by his bureau said.

The two speakers agreed on the importance of activating the Iraqi-Iranian Friendship Committee and implementing existing agreements between the two governments. They also discussed the need to boost cooperation in the areas of energy, investment, trade, medicine, and transportation.

Al-Mandlawi, who is also the acting president of the Arab Parliamentary Union, called for an emergency session of the Arab parliament speakers to condemn the Israeli attacks on Gaza. He urged Arab countries to take "decisive" action to force Israel to stop its "barbaric" violations and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Al-Mandlawi attached importance "to coordinating parliamentary efforts between Iraq and Iran in regional and international forums."

Ghalibaf, according to the readout, welcomed the Iraqi delegation and praised Iraq's role in regional dialogue and cooperation. He called for expanding trade and transportation links between the two countries.