From Baghdad.. Kurdistan's president calls al-Sadr to spearhead a national dialogue to uphold reform, unity

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani implored Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr to spearhead a dialogue that involves all the political forces in the country in a bid to consolidate Iraq's extant political system.

Barzani's entreaty transpired during an oration on Saturday at a central ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Islamic Dawa Party founder and esteemed clergyman, Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr, who was killed by Saddam Hussein's regime in the nascent years of the 1980s.

President Barzani highlighted the historical ties between the Islamic Dawa Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stating, "in the 1960s, these two major parties were instrumental and crucial in their joint struggle against dictatorship."

He emphasized the camaraderie between Peshmerga forces and Dawa Party fighters, who often fought side by side, and the shared experience of imprisonment under the former regime.

"These two cardinal parties ought to be united by a resilient and superlative relationship," Barzani contended.

Barzani underscored the necessity of cultivating vigorous relations between the Islamic Dawa Party and other Kurdish political entities, stressing that it possesses unparalleled insight regarding the iniquities and subjugation encountered by the denizens of Kurdistan.

"The affiliation between the Dawa Party and other Kurdish parties ought to be fortified, given this party's profound cognizance of the maltreatment and tyranny endured by the people of Kurdistan," he explained.

The president called on the Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party to assume a pivotal role in redressing the transgressions of yesteryear and addressing prevailing quandaries in order to strengthen the bonds of trust among the diverse Iraqi constituents, prop up the democratic framework, and solidify federalism in Iraq, in accordance with the constitutional mandate.

"I seize this auspicious moment to extend an invitation to His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, beseeching him to embark on an innovative, multifaceted dialogue encompassing all political forces. The ultimate goal is to stabilize Iraq's political infrastructure, galvanize the reformist impetus, and orchestrate an endogenous political resolution."