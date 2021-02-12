Friday prayer might be suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-12T09:56:31+0000

Shafaq News / Hadi Al-Daninawi, the Kufa Mosque Imam, announced that the Sadrist movement might decide to suspend the Friday prayer rituals, as COVID-19 cases are surging in the country.

related

COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-17 13:16:13

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06

COVID-19: 4357 new cases and 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-16 13:17:56

Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-08 16:28:49

GTS: after a year of COVID-19, Iraqis are running out of options

Date: 2021-02-06 16:24:00

COVID-19: 21 fatalities, 2039 new cases IN Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-03 13:00:39

Iraq: Fears of COVID-19 spread during Arbaeen visit

Date: 2020-10-02 14:16:39

Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-22 13:59:23