Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Friday prayer might be suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-12T09:56:31+0000
Shafaq News / Hadi Al-Daninawi, the Kufa Mosque Imam, announced that the Sadrist movement might decide to suspend the Friday prayer rituals, as COVID-19 cases are surging in the country.
related
COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-01-17 13:16:13
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19
Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
COVID-19: 4357 new cases and 82 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-09-16 13:17:56
Covid-19: 3325 cases and 74 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-08-08 16:28:49
GTS: after a year of COVID-19, Iraqis are running out of options
Date: 2021-02-06 16:24:00
COVID-19: 21 fatalities, 2039 new cases IN Iraq today
Date: 2020-12-03 13:00:39
Iraq: Fears of COVID-19 spread during Arbaeen visit
Date: 2020-10-02 14:16:39
Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine
Date: 2020-08-22 13:59:23
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.