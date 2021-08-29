French flag unfurls in Mosul in celebrating Macron's visit to the war-ravaged city

Shafaq News/ The French President, Emmanuel Macron, commenced on Sunday his visit to Mosul, the capital city of the Nineveh governorate, the former stronghold of ISIS, and Macron's third stop in Iraq after Baghdad and Erbil yesterday.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said that the French flags were up to welcome the French President in the streets his convoy will pass through.

Macron is scheduled to visit the Grand Mosque of al-Nuri, Our lady of the Hour Church, and al-Hamdaniyah district. Upon his return to Erbil, hs will hold meetings with the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, and the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

Shortly after midnight, the French President landed in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, arriving from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Macron and several Middle Eastern leaders met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which aims to bring neighbors to the negotiations table instead of settling scores on its territory.

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the French President upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of Erbil's International Airport.

The French delegation includes government officials alongside Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Yazidi Human Rights activist Nadia Murad, and the Feminist writer Carouline Fourest.