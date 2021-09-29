French ambassador to Iraq hands President Salih a letter from Macron

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Braham Salih, on Wednesday met with French Ambassador, Eric Chevallier, at al-Salam Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi Presidency, the French ambassador handed the Iraqi President a letter from President Emmanuel Macron.

In the letter, Macron expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Salih for the warm reception upon his visit to a number of Iraqi cities.

Macron hailed the efforts made by Iraq to promote its internal security and stability, and praised Iraq's strenuous endeavors to establish peace in the region and calm tensions there.

The letter asserted that France will remain committed to be a key partner in terms of economic development and political cooperation with Iraq.

The President emphasized Iraq's eagerness to further develop Iraqi and French ties and to promote their bilateral relations to do what was in the best interest of both citizens. Iraq works toward calming tensions in the region, and building peace there, he added.

"Iraq in its foreign relations adopted a balanced policy based on supporting its domestic security and stability and bring Iraq back to play its central role in the region," the President said during the meeting, "Iraq looks forward to having further cooperation in terms of the fight against terror, economic and trade cooperation, working together closely in the areas of environmental protection as well as addressing the great impacts of the climate change."