French President Macron to make upcoming visit to Iraq

Shafaq News / The media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced on Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make an upcoming visit to Iraq.
The statement mentioned that Al Sudani received Patrick Durel, the Advisor for Middle East and North Africa Affairs at the French Presidency.
At the beginning of the meeting, Durel conveyed his condolences to Iraq, its government, and its people regarding the tragic fire incident that occurred in the Hamdaniya district, expressing wishes for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the wounded.
The statement continued that during the meeting, they discussed the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Iraq and explored the development of bilateral relations between Iraq and France per the comprehensive strategic agreement signed between the two countries in various fields, especially in the areas of investment, economy, energy, and the environment.
It is noteworthy that French President Emmanuel Macron conducted an official visit to Iraq at the end of August 2021 to attend the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership" and subsequently visited Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), where he met with senior Kurdish officials.