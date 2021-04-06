Free lecturers organize pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-06T11:53:04+0000
Shafaq News/ Free lecturers staged on Tuesday a string of pickets in multiple Iraqi governorates, threatening to boycott the upcoming legislative elections if their demands were not met.
The demonstrators blockaded the entrances of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Wasit, Maysan, and Diyala.
In the same context, free lecturers gathered near the Education Directorate in the governorates of al-Qadisiyah, al-Muthanna, Najaf, Babel, Wasit, Basra, and Dhi Qar to demand regularisation.
Demonstrators called for enrolling them on the permanent payroll of the Education Directorate after years of service as free lecturers.
