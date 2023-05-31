Franco-Iraqi Judicial Task Force Opens New Chapter in Legal Cooperation: Chief Justice

Shafaq News/ Wednesday marked the unveiling of a judicial task force geared towards enhancing legal collaboration between Iraq and France.

This development followed a meeting of a high-ranking French judicial delegation with the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq in Baghdad earlier today.

A press release by the council said this newly established entity bears the mandate of overseeing and facilitating the strategic execution of judicial cooperation initiatives previously ratified by the two nations.

The convocation assembled a distinguished roster of legal luminaries. On the Iraqi side, attendees included Najm Abdullah Ahmed, the Head of the Public Prosecution Department, Judge Laith Jabr Hamza, the Chief of the Judicial Supervisory Authority, and Judge Yasser Al-Khazali.

Representing the French delegation were Olivier Christin, Julien Rotaio, Thomas Gregoire, Romuald Muller, the Attaché for Internal Security, and Jean-Christophe Paris, the acting Chargé d'Affaires.

Earlier in the day, a warm reception was accorded to the visiting French judicial delegation from the Ministry of Justice, led by Judge Faiq Zeidan, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council.

As per the official council statement, Zeidan and the French delegates engaged in comprehensive talks on fostering the continuation and consolidation of negotiations and understandings established during Zeidan's recent visit to Paris.