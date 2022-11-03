Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

France sends an invitation to the Iraqi PM to visit Paris

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-03T20:25:34+0000
France sends an invitation to the Iraqi PM to visit Paris

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani to visit France.

In a statement, Al-Sudani's media office said the prime minister received a French delegation headed by Macron's advisor for Near Eastern affairs, Patrick Dorrell.

The delegation delivered Al-Sudani a letter from the French President in which he stressed the importance of bilateral relations and sought more cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The letter also invited Al-Sudani to visit Paris.

The official media office added that the Prime Minister called France for cooperation to recover the looted Iraqi funds, contribute to empowering the Integrity Commission investigators, and support the health sector.

In turn, Dorrell confirmed that President Macron intends to visit Iraq soon and would participate in the "Baghdad Summit" held in Jordan.

related

Saudi Arabia congratulates Iraq for approving the government

Date: 2022-10-28 09:31:58
Saudi Arabia congratulates Iraq for approving the government

France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Date: 2020-08-27 06:29:12
France: fighting ISIS should stay a priority for the coalition

Iraq’s Oil Minister calls Paris to open a university in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-28 14:55:47
Iraq’s Oil Minister calls Paris to open a university in Baghdad

Al-Sudani can replace any minister within three months, CF leader

Date: 2022-10-28 10:22:05
Al-Sudani can replace any minister within three months, CF leader

The cabinet: France and Iraq relations extend many years

Date: 2020-08-27 11:52:41
The cabinet: France and Iraq relations extend many years

Minister Hussein receives French Senate member Nicole Duranton

Date: 2022-06-10 17:01:53
Minister Hussein receives French Senate member Nicole Duranton

PM Al-Sudani stresses the importance of Iraqi-Jordanian ties

Date: 2022-10-29 18:40:24
PM Al-Sudani stresses the importance of Iraqi-Jordanian ties

Iraq to cooperate with France in several fields

Date: 2020-10-19 12:05:17
Iraq to cooperate with France in several fields