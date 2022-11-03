France sends an invitation to the Iraqi PM to visit Paris

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani to visit France.

In a statement, Al-Sudani's media office said the prime minister received a French delegation headed by Macron's advisor for Near Eastern affairs, Patrick Dorrell.

The delegation delivered Al-Sudani a letter from the French President in which he stressed the importance of bilateral relations and sought more cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The letter also invited Al-Sudani to visit Paris.

The official media office added that the Prime Minister called France for cooperation to recover the looted Iraqi funds, contribute to empowering the Integrity Commission investigators, and support the health sector.

In turn, Dorrell confirmed that President Macron intends to visit Iraq soon and would participate in the "Baghdad Summit" held in Jordan.