France presents a proposal to help Iraq desalinate Shatt al-Arab

Shafaq News/ France's ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, has expressed his country's willingness to help Iraq manage the water salinity at Shatt al-Arab, rehabilitate agricultural lands, and establish modern irrigation systems.

Ambassador Chevallier's remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Abdullah, in the latter's bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today.

Minister Abdullah presented a briefing on the water situation in Iraq, internal and external challenges relevant to this vital resource, and the Ministry's efforts to switch to modern irrigation systems.

The ministry, according to Abdullah, is sparing no effort to limit the impact of global warming and cooperate with the upstream countries, Iran and Turkey, to secure a fair share of the common waters.

The French diplomat said that his country is willing to help Iraq overcome its water challenges via investments in the infrastructure, research contributions, and projects to desalinate Shatt al-Arab and rehabilitate agricultural lands.