France hits out at Iran's "indiscriminate" attacks on the Kurdistan region of Iraq
Date: 2022-09-29T13:00:25+0000
Shafaq News/ France on Thursday slammed Iran's "indiscriminate" drone and ballistic missile attacks inside the Kurdistan region of Iraq, stressing that more respect should be put to Iraq's sovereignty and Kurdistan's security.
Calling attacks on Iraq's Kurdistan region "flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international law", the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs lashed out at the Iranian government for " hitting civilians indiscriminately."
Assuring the authorities in both Baghdad and Erbil of its solidarity, the Ministry said "France calls for Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the stability and security of the autonomous region of Kurdistan within it, to be respected."
" Such actions must cease," it concluded.
Paris comments came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed missile and drone attacks at what they called militant targets in northern Iraq. Civilian casualties were reported.
Iraq's foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement that the ministry would summon the Iranian ambassador to convey Iraq's objection to the attacks on Iraqi territories and that Iraq considers this action a violation of sovereignty.