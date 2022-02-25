Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-25T09:33:36+0000
Framework expects the PUK to join it- sources

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework said today that it expects the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to join it.

A source in the Framework told Shafaq News agency today that the PUK hinted that it will join the Framework if it fails to reach an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party over a Presidential candidate.

He added that the coming days will bring major changes, especially following the Federal Supreme Court's issues its ruling on the appeals submitted against the Parliament Presidium.

For his part, MP of the PUK, Ghazi Kaka'i, told Shafaq News agency that his party is close to the Framework and the Sadrist movement at the same time, noting that the latest political developments oblige all parties to make new line-ups.

"The PUK's doors are always open for all political parties, including the KDP, but this doesn't mean that we changed our Presidential candidate. We confirm and renew our support for our candidate (Barham Salih)", he added.

Kaka'i indicated that the decision to form new alliances is only taken by the Party's council, and the possibility of joining the Coordination Framework is nothing but some of the party's members' opinions until the moment.

related

PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Date: 2022-02-14 16:09:26
PUK and Coordination Framework reiterate commitment to "peaceful approach" to forming the government

Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Date: 2022-01-09 16:46:21
Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27
Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-28 17:23:50
The Coordination Framework calls on its proponents to end their sit-in near the Green Zone

Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Date: 2022-01-17 13:32:47
Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Date: 2022-01-02 18:51:25
Kurdish parties to start their talks tomorrow 

Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Date: 2022-02-21 18:29:53
Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today