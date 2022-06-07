Report

Framework, Al-Azm, PUK call to confront what threatens stability in the country

Date: 2022-06-07T21:03:30+0000
Framework, Al-Azm, PUK call to confront what threatens stability in the country

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework, the Al-Azm Alliance and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan agreed on the importance of coordination to confront what they described as "plans" that threaten the stability.

In a statement, the Framework said it met with this evening with Al-Azm headed by Representative Muthanna Al-Samarrai and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan led by Bafel Talabani to discuss the current political process and ways to move to a better situation with the rest of the national forces."

They called for "the need for the government to fulfill its duties and improve services." Furthermore, the gathered parties agreed on "the importance of coordinating positions to confront what threatens the political process's stability and democracy in the country."

In the meeting, they also stressed the need to continue efforts to form a "strong government capable of carrying out reforms in state institutions and guaranteeing the rights of all the Iraqi people."

