Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq News Agency that until now, 14 were injured in Nasiriyah protests, four of whom are in critical condition.

The source noted that the situation is currently calm after the demonstrators withdrew from al-Nasr bridge.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that security forces used live bullets to disperse the demonstrators on Al-Nasr Bridge in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar Governorate's capital.