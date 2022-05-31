Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-31T16:05:34+0000
Four unpaid lecturers injured in a brawl with security personnel inside the parliament

Shafaq News/ An altercation between representatives of unpaid lecturers and security officers unfolded into a brawl inside the parliament building, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of 15 persons who were authorized to enter the parliament to convey their demands engaged in a verbal altercation with the security officers inside the building.

The cause of the quarrel was not immediately clear.

A source revealed that four persons were injured in the brawl.

