Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four troops injured in an IED blast in southern Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-25T05:28:34+0000
Four troops injured in an IED blast in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An officer and three security members have been reportedly injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Kirkuk's sub-district of Daquq, a source said on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised Explosive Device went off near a security checkpoint of the Federal Police's 20th brigade in the Tlida village.

"An officer of the unit and three of its members were wounded in the blast," the source said, "Immediately, a security force rushed to the scene, evacuated the injured troops, and launched a sweeping campaign to pursue the perpetrators."

related

Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-22 12:28:46
Two ISIS terrorists arrested in Kirkuk

Kirkuk issue is deeper than the KDP headquarters, President Barzani says

Date: 2021-09-21 10:08:06
Kirkuk issue is deeper than the KDP headquarters, President Barzani says

PMF launches combing campaigns between Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-11-13 12:09:52
PMF launches combing campaigns between Kirkuk and Saladin

Unknown assailants attack the residence of an Asayish member in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-02-11 13:11:49
Unknown assailants attack the residence of an Asayish member in Kirkuk

ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-30 06:38:13
ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk

ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-24 19:45:44
ISIS attacks the Federal Police in Kirkuk

Kurdish parties in Kirkuk to file a lawsuit against Arab and Turkmen parties

Date: 2020-12-30 11:39:57
Kurdish parties in Kirkuk to file a lawsuit against Arab and Turkmen parties

Three ISIS terrorists killed in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-03 10:19:01
Three ISIS terrorists killed in Kirkuk