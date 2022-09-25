Four troops injured in an IED blast in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An officer and three security members have been reportedly injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Kirkuk's sub-district of Daquq, a source said on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised Explosive Device went off near a security checkpoint of the Federal Police's 20th brigade in the Tlida village.

"An officer of the unit and three of its members were wounded in the blast," the source said, "Immediately, a security force rushed to the scene, evacuated the injured troops, and launched a sweeping campaign to pursue the perpetrators."