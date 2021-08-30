Report

Four terrorists were arrested in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-30T16:11:01+0000
Shafaq News/Iraq's Security Media Cell announced that four people were arrested in the Nineveh Governorate on a charge of terrorism. 

 The Cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The detachments of the Military Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Defense carried out a preemptive operation to arrest a suspect accused of terrorism at the entrance to Al-Shura, south of Mosul.

 The detainee was handed over to the competent authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Meanwhile, "a joint force of the Intelligence and the police, arrested three terrorists in the Numaniyah area of Nimrud district, south of the city of Mosul."

