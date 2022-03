Shafaq News / Four ISIS terrorists were killed north of Saladin, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security point of the Iraqi army in Baiji district.

Four terrorists were killed, according to the source, while two Iraqi soldiers were wounded.

This area constantly witnesses terrorist attacks, as al-Jazeera area, located on the outskirts of al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin, still contains ISIS hideouts.