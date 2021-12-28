Four terrorists killed in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

2021-12-28

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced killing four terrorists in a combing campaign in Hamrin Mountain Range, in Diyala governorate. The Cell said in a statement that the Diyala Operation Command that one of its forces clashed with ISIS terrorists and killed four of them. The statement noted that the military operation was launched three days ago and is still ongoing.

