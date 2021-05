Shafaq News/ The Criminal Division in al-Anbar said that it apprehended a terrorist group and ISIS's military Wali of Zawbaa, Ghanem Hamid Jasim, also known as "Abu Jaafar al-Zawbai".

The division said in a statement today, Tuesday, that it arrested a group of three terrorists who took part in attacks against the security forces and civilians.

The statement said that the group was plotting to wage terrorist operations in the governorate to tamper with the security and stability of the governorate.