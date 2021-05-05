Report

Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad, Statement says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T08:03:07+0000
Shafaq News / Baghdad Operations Command announced, on Wednesday, that four suspects were arrested in accordance with Article 4/1 of terrorism in separate areas of the capital.

The command said in a statement, “based on intelligence, a force of the 27th Brigade had arrested a terrorist in the Al-Mansour area.”

“The intelligence of the First Brigade in the Federal Police, in coordination with the National Security Agency in Al-Anbar also arrested three wanted persons in the Arab Jabour area and within of the division’s controls.

It indicated that "all accused have been referred to the judiciary."

