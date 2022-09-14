Four terrorists arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal police on Wednesday said it has arrested four terrorists, including a senior commander, in a security operation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

An official statement said that the operation was supervised by the intelligence chief in the federal police agency and the commander of the 17th brigade.

According to the statement, the suspicious group were spotted on the pilgrimage road near al-Dawra area in Baghdad and joint security force managed to detain its members.

The arrestees, the statement said, were wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism for ties to the terrorist organization of ISIS.

The agency said that the group was led by the infamous terrorist, Abu Jarrah. The arrestee served in the Abu Hamza al-Muhajer camp and was a commander of several terrorist groups.

In the same context, three terrorists were captured by joint forces from the 6th, 10th, and 16th brigade in Nineveh's village of Badosh, al-Anbar's Fallujah, and Baghdad's Ibrahim bin Ali, all of whom are wanted for charges related to terrorism.