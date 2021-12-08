Report

Four terrorists arrested and killed in Baghdad and al-Anbar

Date: 2021-12-08T12:17:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The Agency of the Ministry of Interior for Police Affairs announced arresting terrorist suspects in Baghdad, while the army's aircraft managed to kill two terrorists in al-Anbar.

The ministry's agency said in a statement that the Baghdad Police Command arrested two suspects following Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and handed them over to the concerned authorities.

In the same context, the army's aircraft managed to kill two ISIS terrorists, and launched a combing campaign in al-Kassar area.

