Four terrorists apprehended upon infiltrating Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security forces arrested four terrorists who infiltrated the Iraqi territory from a neighboring country, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

A statement of the Directorate said, "the military intelligence units of the 20th division, in cooperation with the first regiment of the 71st Infantry Brigade and a unit of the National Security, successfully apprehended four terrorists, including the transporter, who infiltrated Iraq from a neighboring country via Tal Afar-Sinjar road to join the terrorist cells."

"The operation was carried according to accurate intelligence information and in coordination with the Intelligence Directorate of the west of Nineveh Operations Command."

"The arrestees were handed to the competent authorities to complete the legal proceedings against them."