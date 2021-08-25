Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four terrorists apprehended in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-25T10:20:07+0000
Four terrorists apprehended in Nineveh
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested on Wednesday four terrorists in the Zummar sub-district the west of Nineveh governorate.

A press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Intelligence directorate of the 15th division of the Iraqi army reported identifying four persons wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism in Karkafer and Sahl al-Manea in the sub-district of Zummar.

"A joint force from the aforementioned directorate, a land unit from the third regiment of the 73rd Infantry Brigade, and another from Zummar's Counter-Terrorism-Service headed to the location and apprehended the terrorists and handed them to the relevant authority."

related

Student in Nineveh protest a decision that forces students to take in-person exams

Date: 2021-04-01 10:05:57
Student in Nineveh protest a decision that forces students to take in-person exams

Iraqi army seizes a huge amount of a highly explosive material in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-02 11:30:04
Iraqi army seizes a huge amount of a highly explosive material in Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Date: 2020-10-06 18:37:09
Iraqi intelligence arrest a Daesh leader

Storm topples seven power towers in Nineveh

Date: 2021-08-12 13:31:00
Storm topples seven power towers in Nineveh

Iraqi authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle Syrian families to Iraq

Date: 2020-12-11 14:04:46
Iraqi authorities thwart an attempt to smuggle Syrian families to Iraq

Iraq arrests a prominent ISIS member in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-26 19:17:45
Iraq arrests a prominent ISIS member in Nineveh

Conditions of living is getting worse in al-Khazir camp, Official

Date: 2021-02-22 13:20:27
Conditions of living is getting worse in al-Khazir camp, Official

Organ trafficker and drug dealers arrested today 

Date: 2021-06-15 10:38:05
Organ trafficker and drug dealers arrested today 