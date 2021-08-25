Four terrorists apprehended in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested on Wednesday four terrorists in the Zummar sub-district the west of Nineveh governorate.

A press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Intelligence directorate of the 15th division of the Iraqi army reported identifying four persons wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism in Karkafer and Sahl al-Manea in the sub-district of Zummar.

"A joint force from the aforementioned directorate, a land unit from the third regiment of the 73rd Infantry Brigade, and another from Zummar's Counter-Terrorism-Service headed to the location and apprehended the terrorists and handed them to the relevant authority."