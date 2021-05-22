Four terrorists apprehended in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended today, Saturday, four terrorists in a security operation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said, "The Agency for Intelligence and Federal Investigations has taken into custody four terrorists during a security operation spanning over several areas of Baghdad.”

It added, “These individuals are wanted according to the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism for their ties to terrorist ISIS groups in al-Karma and the south of Baghdad.”

“One of the is nicknamed 'al-Shayeb' and is deemed a dangerous terrorist.”

It clarified, “Al-Shayeb tempered with firefighting trucks in the governorate and provided ISIS with explosives and weapons, as well as distributed monetary guarantees to the family of terrorists in Baghdad.”

SMC indicated in its statement that appropriate legal actions were being taken against them.