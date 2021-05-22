Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four terrorists apprehended in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-22T10:14:19+0000
Four terrorists apprehended in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended today, Saturday, four terrorists in a security operation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said, "The Agency for Intelligence and Federal Investigations has taken into custody four terrorists during a security operation spanning over several areas of Baghdad.”

It added, “These individuals are wanted according to the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism for their ties to terrorist ISIS groups in al-Karma and the south of Baghdad.”

“One of the is nicknamed 'al-Shayeb' and is deemed a dangerous terrorist.”

It clarified, “Al-Shayeb tempered with firefighting trucks in the governorate and provided ISIS with explosives and weapons, as well as distributed monetary guarantees to the family of terrorists in Baghdad.”

SMC indicated in its statement that appropriate legal actions were being taken against them.

related

A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 18:06:53
A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Baghdad closes cinemas, cafes and clubs

Date: 2020-02-29 11:12:44
Baghdad closes cinemas, cafes and clubs

Security forces failed to impose curfew on the largest city in Baghdad : Source

Date: 2020-05-26 22:06:10
Security forces failed to impose curfew on the largest city in Baghdad : Source

Confessions: A woman exploits people's need for money in Baghdad to buy their human organs

Date: 2019-08-21 13:12:28
Confessions: A woman exploits people's need for money in Baghdad to buy their human organs

Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Date: 2020-06-15 10:41:06
Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

Rockets strike near Baghdad international airport

Date: 2021-04-22 21:24:32
Rockets strike near Baghdad international airport

Demonstrators injured in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-15 11:21:22
Demonstrators injured in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

Belgian foreign minister arrives at Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-03 08:13:32
Belgian foreign minister arrives at Baghdad