Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin reported today that four security personnel were injured in an ISIS attack, west of Tuz Khurmatu district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked an Iraqi army checkpoint west of Tuz Khurmatu, wounding four soldiers, one of whom sustained serious injuries.

A joint force responded to the attack while terrorists withdrew towards the Hamrin mountain range, as by the source.