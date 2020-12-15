Report

Four separate explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Several explosions targeting Liquor stores took place in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to a statement by the Security Media Cell.

The statement said that the Explosives Control Directorate dismantled an improvised explosive device in the Police Tunnel area, Doctors Street. However, another IED exploded near a liquor store in the same area, causing only material damage.

"An IED detonated in front of a liquor store in Al-Dora area, 60th Street, causing material damage. Another sticky bomb blasted a civilian vehicle in Al-Adl area, resulting in material damage," the statement added.

The statement mentioned that a liquor store in Al-Amiriya area was also attacked by an explosive device resulting in material damage.

 

