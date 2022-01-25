Four rockets target the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday evening, three rockets targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi in Al-Anbar Governorate, wounding three people.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "Three rockets were launched from the Dira'a Dijla area, controlled by the 27th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (Badr), targeting Karma district, east of Al-Anbar."

He added that "a rocket fell near the Al-Halbousi's headquarter, the second fell in the Karma market, the third was near the Karma mosque and caused severe material damage, and the fourth fell in an agricultural area away from residential areas."

The attack wounded four people, including a child

The Iraqi forces also tightened security procedures in Baghdad for fear of launching attacks on the parties' offices. The source said.

The attack comes a few hours after the Federal Court decision to dismiss the appeal of the Independent MP, Bassem Khashan, challenging the parliament's inaugural session's legitimacy.

Per the Court's ruling, the legislative assembly's first session and the consequent vote for its presidium were adjudicated "legitimate."

In the first session, the representatives elected Al-Halbousi as Speaker of the Council for a second term.