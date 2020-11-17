Report

Four rockets target inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-11-17T20:27:34+0000
Shafaq News/ At least Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi security source said on Tuesday.

“The rockets landed in four locations, near the logistical support headquarters at Al-Zaytoun intersection, the US embassy compound vicinity, the Baghdad police headquarters, and near a National Security Forces site.” the source added.

He said, “Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone, and the rockets probably target the U.S embassy.”

“The U.S forces launched the patriot missiles in the area.” He added.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the rockets "were launched from Al-Amin Al-Thaniyah neighborhood, Al-Alf Dar district in Baghdad."

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks.

