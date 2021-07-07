Four rockets land on Ain al-Assad in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Four rockets reportedly landed on Ain al-Assad airbase in western al-Anbar earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the rockets were launched from al-Moassasa area in al-Heet district, west of al-Anbar."

"The Coalition forces responded to the source of fire by a rocket attack. Four houses were burnt consequently," the source added without providing further details.

On July 5, the air base was bombarded by three rockets but no party claimed responsibility of the attack. The United States accuses Iran-backed armed groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops and interests in Iraq.