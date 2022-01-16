Four previously kidnapped fishermen by ISIS found dead in Saladin

Shafaq News / The security forces found the bodies of four fishermen executed by ISIS, north of Samarra, a security source in Saladin reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the fifth fisherman escaped and was able to flee, after the terrorists shot him and thought that he passed away.

Earlier today, ISIS terrorists kidnapped five fishermen north of Samarra, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces are heavily deployed in the area and searching for the victims.

Areas on the outskirts of Samarra are continuously subjected to security incidents due to the presence of ISIS hideouts in open agricultural villages.