Four persons with ties to ISIS captured in separate operations in Saladin and al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-10T13:40:42+0000

Shafaq News/ Four persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS have been apprehended in a series of preemptive operations orchestrated and executed by the Iraqi military intelligence in al-Anbar and Saladin. The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that three of the arrestees were captured in separate operations in Samarra, while the other was caught in Ramadi. "All of whom are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," SMC said. In the desert of al-Jazeera, a force from the 7th division of the Iraqi army raided an underground armed cache. According to the SMC, It seized a 60mm Mortar launcher, nine mortar shells, rifle and machine-gun ammunition.

