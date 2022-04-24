Four persons, including two civilians, injured in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in al-Rutba

Shafaq News/ Four persons, including two civilians, were injured in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on a security checkpoint in al-Rutba, western al-Anbar, earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives in a pickup vehicle attacked a security checkpoint on the international highway in al-Rutba.

"Two policemen and two civilians were injured in the attack. The attackers fled to an unknown destination when the police force responded," the source said, "the injured persons were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care."