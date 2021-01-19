Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-19T12:40:51+0000
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell arrested four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops within the Karada area in Baghdad.

A cell statement stated that the detainees had three defensive grenades and an unlicensed pistol.

Organized campaigns to target liquor shops have recently escalated in Baghdad. Most shops are owned by Christians or Yazidis who were granted licenses to sell alcohol in Iraq.

No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks, but it is worth noting that the Raballah faction claimed responsibility for the raid on a massage center in Baghdad at the end of last year. 

related

Baghdad Police arrests wanted in murder crime

Date: 2020-09-10 16:33:03
Baghdad Police arrests wanted in murder crime

Al-Fateh to participate in Baghdad - Washington strategic dialogue

Date: 2020-06-03 13:07:29
Al-Fateh to participate in Baghdad - Washington strategic dialogue

Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Date: 2020-02-20 14:52:07
Wasit addresses Baghdad to close Zarbatiyah port with Iran

Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

Date: 2019-10-25 19:41:07
Demonstrations in the capital Baghdad turn into an open sit-in in Tahrir Square

After dissolving the demonstrations, Demonstrators return to Tahrir square

Date: 2020-11-01 14:27:30
After dissolving the demonstrations, Demonstrators return to Tahrir square

Iraq isolates 6 areas, mostly in the capital

Date: 2020-05-16 15:37:44
Iraq isolates 6 areas, mostly in the capital

Protesters regain control of two squares in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 10:44:17
Protesters regain control of two squares in Baghdad

State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-03 16:07:02
State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad