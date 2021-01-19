Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell arrested four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops within the Karada area in Baghdad.

A cell statement stated that the detainees had three defensive grenades and an unlicensed pistol.

Organized campaigns to target liquor shops have recently escalated in Baghdad. Most shops are owned by Christians or Yazidis who were granted licenses to sell alcohol in Iraq.

No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks, but it is worth noting that the Raballah faction claimed responsibility for the raid on a massage center in Baghdad at the end of last year.