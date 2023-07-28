Four people die in a traffic accident in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A medical source in Diyala reported on Friday that the casualty toll of the traffic accident between Baqubah and al-Salam district rose to four victims.

According to the source, four people were killed in the collision between a concrete mixer truck and a pickup vehicle on the Baquba-al-Salam road, near the village of al-Wandiya, 15 kilometers northeast of Baquba, indicating that the victims' bodies were transferred to forensic medicine. At the same time, the competent authorities investigated the incident.

The source added that the deceased perished in the devastating fire following the crash.

Due to poor road conditions or ignoring traffic regulations, accidents are increasing daily in the Iraqi governorates.