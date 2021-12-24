Four migrants dead in shipwreck in the Aegean sea

Shafaq News/ At least four migrants have died after their boat capsized in the Aegean sea on Thursday, the Summit (Lutke) Foundation for Refugee and Displaced Affairs said, adding that rescue crews had mounted an operation to rescue about 90 other people.

In a statement issued earlier today, Lutke said that the boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera, between Chania and Kalamata.

Quoting the Iraqi embassy in Greece, the representative of the foundation in Greece, Sheikh Hussein Hama Saleh, said many others are still missing.

"It is unfeasible to transfer the migrants from the Antikythera island due to poor weather and the gale-force winds," Hama Saleh said.

Thursday's shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week, with rescue crews searching asylum-seekers feared missing.

Iraqis might be found among the migrants on the boat, according to information.

Antikythera and Folegandros are not on the typical route for migrants, and officials told Reuters that the boats, which set off from Turkey, were likely to have been aiming for Italy.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia but most cross on rubber boats to islands close to the Turkish coast.