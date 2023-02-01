Four launchers were used to attack the Zelikan base, Source

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, A security source reported that security forces found the launchers from where the rockets were carried out targeting the Zilekan base.

The four launchers are located in the village of Al-Fadhiliyah in the Bashiqa district, northeast of Mosul. The Source explained.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that eight rockets targeted the Turkish Zelikan military base in Nineveh's disputed district of Bashiqa.

The Source said that about eight rockets, launched from the Nineveh Plain areas, attacked the Zelikan base north of Nineveh.

He explained that only two fell inside the base, and security forces conducted an inspection operation to find the launching locations.

He did not provide details about the size of the damage or casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) in Iraqi Kurdistan confirmed our Agency's news, adding that no casualties were reported.

It is worth mentioning that the Turkish troops are deployed in Bashiqa, which made a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara that said its presence in Iraq is to save its lands from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the European Union, and the United States.