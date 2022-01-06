Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T14:54:15+0000
Four killed, one injured in armed attack on PMF fighter's house

Shafaq News/ Four members of the same family were reportedly killed in an attack that targeted the residence of a fighter in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four unidentified armed persons raided the residence of a PMF member in al-A'lam neighborhood and sprayed the entire family with bullets.

The attack resulted in injuring the fighter, and Killing his wife and three children.

The incident cast a striking resemblance to the incident that took place in the district of Jableh (Babel) in which twenty members of the same family were killed.

