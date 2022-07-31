Four killed, one injured in a landmine blast in Jalawla

Shafaq News/ Four persons have been reportedly killed in a landmine blast in the district of Jalawla, 75 kilometers to the northeast of Nineveh's capital city-Baqubah, earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the blast that took place in the village of Arab Faraj, north of Jalawla, killed two shepherds and injured three others in an initial toll.

However, the death toll rose to four when two of the injured persons succumbed to their severe injuries in the hospital.

"All the victims are less than 16 years old," the source continued, "the bodies were transferred to the forensic medicine department. The security forces started an investigation into the incident."