Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-29T13:55:25+0000
Four killed in a restaurant collapse in Baghdad-update

Shafaq News/ A restaurant in the Iraqi capital Baghdad collapsed on Sunday, trapping civilians in the rubble and killing four employees, first aid providers revealed on Sunday.

The restaurant, called Laila, is located in the Jadriya area in central Baghdad.

"Civilians are trapped inside the collapsed building," Iraq's Civil Defence said earlier today.

A source revealed that the final death toll of the incident is four persons.

"Two persons who were accidentally outside the building were injured," the source added.

"The forensic experts proceeded with their investigations, which may last for hours, to identify the cause of the incident," the source concluded.

