Four employees sentenced to four years in prison for stealing medical equipment

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad/al-Rusafa Criminal Court for Integrity cases on Wednesday sentenced four persons accused of stealing medical equipment from a hospital to three years in prison.

According to a statement of the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the convicts stole two neolaser apparatuses, valued at 892 thousand dinars.

The four convicts, employees at al-Yarmouth hospital, confessed to the crime of abusing their post and unlawful appropriation of medical equipment.

The Court sentenced each of them to four years imprisonment pursuant to Article 4/fourth and 11 of the Penal code.