Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that four employees were caught red-handed receiving a bribe, noting that Dhi Qar Oil Company's general manager was probably among them.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "A force from the National Security Agency has arrested four employees in the Dhi Qar Oil Company, receiving bribes and in possession of 15,000 dollars", noting, "It is likely that among the four detainees is the general manager of the Dhi Qar Oil Company."