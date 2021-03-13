20 demonstrators wounded in Najaf

Shafaq News / twenty demonstrators were wounded on Saturday in the city of Najaf.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces fired live bullets as demonstrators tried to storm the local government building in Najaf which resulted in twenty injuries.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces clashed with demonstrators who tried to storm the government’s building."

Dozens of citizens demonstrated in Najaf Governorate calling on the dismissal of the governor Wael Al-Yassiri.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said security forces deployed around the Governorate’s building where demonstrators burned tires and blocked roads.

Southern Iraq has been a hotbed of protest in recent years after decades of conflict and neglect have left public services in a dire situation.