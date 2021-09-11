Four deaths in ISIS attack on Makhmur, Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Four were killed, and seven were injured in an ISIS attack in the Makhmur District, southeast of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a police lieutenant, his civilian sibling, and a fighter of the tribal Mobilization perished in an attack waged by a group of ISIS terrorists in the Khattab village in Makhmur.

The source said that a roadside targeted the victims.

The clashes resulted in injuring a civilian and four fighters of the Tribal Mobilization, a Sunni paramilitary group that opposes ISIS.

"The terrorist group fled to an unknown destination leaving the body of a militant behind," the source said.

This is the second ISIS attack in Makhmur district in less than a week. Three members of the Iraqi army were killed in a similar attack last Sunday.