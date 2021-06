Shafaq News/ Four citizens in Dhi Qar were killed on Tuesday in arm attacks and war remnants.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, gunmen shot and killed, this morning, a young man in Shatra district, for clan disputes.

He indicated that the security forces cordoned off the scene of the accident and began searching the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, "an explosive of war remnants in the Tal Al-Lahm area, south of Dhi Qar, blew up killing three citizens.”