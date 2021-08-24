Four bodies recovered from under the rubbles in Mosul

Shafaq News/ The directorate of Civil Defense on Tuesday recovered four bodies trapped under the rubble in Mosul, the capital city of Nineveh.

Media and Relations department in the directorate lt. Col. Saad al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency, "the bodies recovered were mere skeletons. They date back to the liberation wars."

The bodies recovered from the Dekat al-Berka area were handed to the forensic medicine department, the official said.

Iraqi Government forces with its allies, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and international forces launched an offensive to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State, which had seized the city in June 2014.