Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Four arrested in western Nineveh for funding ISIS
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-29T09:58:50+0000
Shafaq News/ A force from Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) apprehended a group of four persons with links to the Islamic State (ISIS) organization in western Nineveh.
According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), the arrestees confessed to extorting sums from the citizens to fund the terrorist organization.
After their statements, the arrestees were transferred to the custody of relevant judicial parties to continue the legal proceedings, SMC said.
related
Nineveh court summons the Director of a state-owned company
Date: 2021-06-20 12:39:09
Covid-19: 19 passengers arrived in Nineveh returning from India
Date: 2021-05-07 09:35:26
Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope
Date: 2021-03-05 08:35:41
Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52
Two killed in two explosions in Nineveh
Date: 2021-09-23 16:57:40
Prominent ISIS terrorist in Nineveh
Date: 2021-11-15 20:40:54
Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk
Date: 2021-03-27 18:24:52
Two foreign infiltrators arrested in Nineveh governorate
Date: 2020-11-23 16:46:55
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.