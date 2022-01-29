Four arrested in western Nineveh for funding ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-29T09:58:50+0000

Shafaq News/ A force from Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) apprehended a group of four persons with links to the Islamic State (ISIS) organization in western Nineveh. According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), the arrestees confessed to extorting sums from the citizens to fund the terrorist organization. After their statements, the arrestees were transferred to the custody of relevant judicial parties to continue the legal proceedings, SMC said.

related

Nineveh court summons the Director of a state-owned company

Date: 2021-06-20 12:39:09

Covid-19: 19 passengers arrived in Nineveh returning from India

Date: 2021-05-07 09:35:26

Nineveh prepares to receive the Pope

Date: 2021-03-05 08:35:41

Two counterfeiting gangs arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-27 10:25:52

Two killed in two explosions in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-23 16:57:40

Prominent ISIS terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-15 20:40:54

Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-27 18:24:52

Two foreign infiltrators arrested in Nineveh governorate

Date: 2020-11-23 16:46:55